Early Spook: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhoot Bangla’ Opens With Thursday Night Previews, Early Buzz Strong |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla starring Akshay Kumar is all set to hit cinemas with special Thursday night paid preview, creating strong excitement among film lovers.

The film officially releases on Friday, but audiences will get an early taste through paid preview shows scheduled across theatres.

A total of 22 premiere shows have been lined up on Thursday night, starting from 9 pm onwards, indicating strong anticipation for the film’s theatrical run. Ticket prices for these early screenings range between Rs250 and Rs1100, depending on the theatre and seating category.

Trade insiders say the booking trend reflects the curiosity around the film, especially as it marks Akshay Kumar’s first major release after a comparatively quiet 2025 at the box office.

Bhoot Bangla blends comedy, horror and thriller elements, a genre combination that has been gaining popularity among Indian audiences in recent years. The quirky storyline and the promise of humour with spooky twists have contributed to the buzz on social media and ticketing platforms.

Key highlights:

* 22 paid premiere shows are scheduled on Thursday night across cinemas.

* 183 shows are planned for Friday, indicating a wide theatrical presence.

* Ticket prices for preview shows range from Rs 250 to Rs 1100, depending on the venue.

For Akshay Kumar, the film is seen as an important comeback moment after mixed responses to some of his recent releases, including Sky Force (2025) and Jolly LLB 3 (2025). His earlier films such as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024), Mission Raniganj (2023) and OMG 2 (2023), have kept him consistently visible on the big screen.

Read Also Bhooth Bangla Advance Booking Report: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sells More Than 36K Tickets

Trade observers believe that if the early premiere response turns positive, the film could witness a strong weekend run as audiences flock to theatres for a dose of light-hearted horror entertainment.With packed schedules, rising bookings and curiosity around the storyline, Bhoot Bangla is gearing up for what could become one of the most talked-about Bollywood openings of the season.

Public Review: Audience Rates 8/10

Moviegoers coming out of the premiere of Bhoot Bangla shared an enthusiastic response, with many rating the film 8 out of 10. Audiences particularly appreciated the return of the comic chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav, saying they had missed seeing the duo together on screen for a long time. Viewers described the film as “extremely funny,” adding that the humour keeps the theatre filled with laughter from start to finish. Several said Rajpal Yadav’s timing combined with Akshay Kumar’s comic style takes the entertainment to another level, making the horror-comedy a thoroughly enjoyable big-screen experience.