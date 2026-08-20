E-Scooter Explodes While Charging, Woman And Two Daughters Injured In MP's Ratlam | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her two daughters suffered burn injuries after an e-scooter plugged in for charging exploded and sparked a fire at their home in Vindhyavasini Colony on Kaneri Road in Ratlam early Wednesday morning.

The family had left the e-scooter charging inside the house overnight. Around 4.30 am, a suspected short circuit triggered an explosion, following which the house caught fire. Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the blast and rescued the family from the smoke and flames.

Bindu Sisodia, 36 and her daughters Vijay Lakshmi, 20 and Antima, 15, suffered burn injuries and were taken to the medical college, where they are undergoing treatment.

Resident Nirmal Rathore initially tried to extinguish the fire using safety equipment brought from a nearby petrol pump. The Municipal Corporation's fire brigade later reached the spot and brought the blaze under control.

Bindu's brother-in-law Virendra Singh Tanwar said the family had purchased the new pink Lovas e-scooter from a showroom in Manak Chowk around 10 to 12 days ago. The vehicle was bought for the children's commute to and from school.

The family had purchased the house about four months ago. Most household belongings were destroyed in the fire.

Police and the fire department have begun an investigation into the explosion. A short circuit is suspected, but officials are yet to establish the exact cause.