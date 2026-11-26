Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on e-rickshaw operations on three major routes in the city to streamline traffic movement and ease congestion. The order came into force with immediate effect.

The administration said persistent traffic congestion on major roads was causing inconvenience to commuters, students, traders and other road users.

The restrictions were proposed at a meeting of traffic police officials, the Regional Transport Officer and representatives of e-rickshaw operators on Oct 15. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) submitted a report to the administration on Oct 19.

Considering public convenience and safety, the Collector issued the order under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 215 of the Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1994.

The administration said the restrictions could be revised based on feedback from various departments and citizens.

Earlier four-zone system failed

In April 2026, the traffic police and district administration divided e-rickshaw operations into four zones: blue, yellow, red and white, introducing route numbers and colour-coded stickers.

However, the traffic police failed to enforce the system effectively, with several operators violating designated routes.

Over 12K e-rickshaws ply on city roads

E-rickshaws move at a relatively slow speed, which holds up traffic in a big way. There are also allegations that e-rickshaw drivers park their vehicles haphazardly on roads and at squares, disrupting traffic movement.

Move similar to restrictions imposed during BRTS launch

When the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) was initially introduced, the then Collector banned the operation of city vans, Nagar Seva vehicles and Magic vehicles along AB Road, allowing only city buses among these public transport services. The administration is now adopting a similar approach on these routes. On the Super Corridor, the restriction on e-rickshaws is aimed at preventing accidents due to the movement of high-speed vehicles.

Ban city buses instead of e-rickshaws: Rickshaw union

Rickshaw Union president Rajesh Bidkar said the administration should ban city buses on these routes instead of e-rickshaws, as their larger size also contributes to traffic congestion.