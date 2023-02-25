E-Kuber portal: Six-day training session begins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Treasury and Accounts Department began the six-day training session E-Dakshata (e-efficiency) from Friday to train employees and officers of the accounts section of different departments of the state government on how to operate the E-Kuber portal of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

The district treasury is providing training on issues like service matters, pension, e-sign, e-Kuber, pay-roll, Aadhaar based payment, vendor payment, e-payment, failed-challan, compassionate grant etc. The programme began at E-Dakshta Kendra located in the satellite building of the collector’s office. The training is being provided by programmer, Manish Kumar Dubey. Assistant treasury officer Manoj Verma and Ganesh Mukati were also present during the training. Senior district treasury officer, TS Baghel, said for the training session, the heads of all government offices in the district have been asked to send their staff compulsorily on the scheduled day. The authorities said that the government employees must consider the training with utmost sincerity and post-training they will be on their own.

The authorities have also asked the employees to jot down their problems so they can get thorough training.

Read Also Indore: Hotel among three buildings sealed for flouting norms