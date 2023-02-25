Indore: Hotel among three buildings sealed for flouting norms

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing violation of building norms, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) sealed a hotel and two other buildings being used commercially without obtaining completion and occupancy certificates.

Zone No 19 building officer Ghazal Khanna said Hotel The Grand Banquet at Scheme No 94 was sealed as it was built in violation of the approved map. The building owner was issued several notices directing him to make necessary modifications by complying with the sanctioned map, but to no avail.

A team led by Khanna and building inspector Shailendra Mishra on Friday reached the hotel and sealed it.

Similarly, the owner of 7 Pliant Bhawan on Bypass (near Shubh Mangal Garden) had constructed the building violating norms and started using it commercially without completing construction and obtaining an occupancy certificate.

Khanna said that the building owner had done additional construction also. The G+2 building constructed on 5000 sq feet was sealed by IMC.

Likewise, a landlord had constructed a building in Bichooli Hapsi area and started using it without obtaining completion and occupancy certificates.