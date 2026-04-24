Dy CM Jagdish Devda, PWD Minister Rakesh Singh Inaugurate ₹29.52 Crore Hospital Projects In Mandsaur

Improved Health Services: New 100-Bed Ward And 100-Bed Maternal And Child Health Bldg |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda and Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh inaugurated and launched development projects worth Rs 29.52 crore at Indira Gandhi District Hospital in Mandsaur on Friday.

The leaders inaugurated a newly constructed 100-bed ward built for Rs 7.50 crore and a 100-bed Maternal and Child Health building constructed at Rs 17.29 crore. They also performed the bhoomi pujan for Rs 4.73 crore road project connecting Chandakhedi Fanta to Khajuriya.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Devda said that the government is actively expanding medical colleges to resolve the shortage of doctors and improve healthcare delivery.

Minister Rakesh Singh described the new health facilities as a centre of hope, particularly for maternal and child care services.

MP Sudhir Gupta said the government is accelerating development and expanding public benefits. Food baskets were distributed to patients under the ‘TB-Free India Campaign’ under TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.