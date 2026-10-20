Dussehra 2026: Ravana Burns Amid Fireworks In MP's Dhar, Rain Soaks Effigy In Sitamau | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ravana Dahan was held at the Dussehra ground in Dhar amid a large gathering and heavy fireworks on Tuesday.

Local MLA Neena Verma attended the programme as chief guest, while collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena and other district officials were also present. Municipality president Neha Bodane and chief municipal officer Kunwar Vishwanath Singh attended the event.

As part of the annual tradition, the Ravana effigy was prepared by the municipality and set ablaze at the Dussehra ground. Heavy fireworks accompanied the traditional burning.

A large crowd gathered at the venue, where arrangements were made for the celebration. Police, however, did not come to the programme.

The municipality organises the traditional Ravana Dahan at the ground every year. The event concluded after the ceremonial burning of the effigy and fireworks.

Heavy rain soaks Ravana effigy, Dussehra event postponed

SITAMAU: Heavy rain disrupted the traditional Ravana Dahan programme scheduled at Shri Ram Vidyalaya ground in Sitamau on Tuesday evening, forcing the municipal council to postpone the event until Wednesday.

The municipal council organises the programme annually. A procession was scheduled to begin from the Modi Mataji temple premises and reach the ground at 8 pm, followed by Ravana Dahan, Mahakal 'aarti' and fireworks.

However, a sudden change in weather brought heavy rain, flooding the ground and soaking the Ravana effigy, which was more than 50 feet tall. Municipal council staff hurried to protect the effigy by covering it with plastic sheets. However, the dry straw and firecrackers also got soaked.

As a precaution, the electricity department suspended the town’s power supply during the rain. The rain also affected arrangements at the ground, including the stage planned for speeches by public representatives and the aarti.

The rain made it difficult to conduct the Dussehra event as scheduled. After a meeting of the municipal council late in the evening, officials decided to hold the Ravana Dahan programme on Wednesday instead.