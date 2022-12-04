During PBS and GIS: Officials to strike delicate balance between Metro construction and traffic needs

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The officials plan to maintain a delicate balance between development and city’s traffic needs in the first two weeks of January when on one hand the construction of the Rs 7500 cr Metro project will be going on in full swing and on the other thousands of people will descend on the city to take part in the Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan (PBS) and Global Investors Summit (GIS), putting pressure on traffic movement.

While the Metro project is arguably the biggest project and a matter of pride for the city, the PBS and GIS are no less important as they will lay the foundation of future development in the city.

The Metro officials have been directed to finish the work of the 5.5 km super priority corridor by September end, before the 2023 Assembly elections, and for that, they have been demanding that they need to block traffic on a 400 metre stretch of the Super Corridor. But traffic officials fear that it might lead to disruptions in the traffic flow in the area and show the city in poor light during the PBS and GIS.

The trick will be to ensure that Metro construction goes on in full swing without disturbing the traffic flow.

The Metro officials plan to divert the traffic of Super Corridor towards the service road for almost three months for the construction of the Metro station and other works.

“The traffic flow on the Super Corridor is usually very high and it is likely to increase during the PBS and GIS. So, we are devising a foolproof plan to balance the smooth flow of traffic and Metro construction work,” a senior officer of the Metro Rail said.

“We will occupy three lanes of the six lanes of the Super Corridor and to compensate we will develop roads of similar width on both sides of the road for smooth flow of the diverted traffic,” an official said.

“By September 2023 super priority corridor will be developed and the remaining part of the 17 km priority corridor will be developed by 2024,” said officials.

The construction work of the metro viaduct (17.2 km) under the priority corridor is in progress and about 86 % of the piling (foundation) work has been completed. The civil work of the station is in progress with about 86% pile foundation, about 58 % open foundation and about 53 % pier/pillar work has been completed.

