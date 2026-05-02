Drunken Cop Rams Patrol Bike In Indore, 2 Constables Injured |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two police constables on patrol duty were injured after a speeding car, driven by an intoxicated policeman, rammed into them in the Rajendra Nagar area late on Friday night. Both were rushed to the hospital, where one of the victims is reportedly in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 1:00 am near Durga Nagar on AB Road. Constables Pramod Tyagi and Bhuralal Jamle, assigned to the Bijalpur beat, were on their motorcycle during their 10:00 pm to 8:00 am shift when the speeding sedan hit them.

The accident was so severe that both constables were thrown for several feet. Jamle sustained severe injuries to his head and legs. He was found trapped inside a roadside pole board that he crashed into upon impact. His condition remains critical. While Tyagi suffered injuries to his legs, he is currently out of danger and has been discharged following treatment.

A video of the aftermath has gone viral on social media, showing the injured police personnel lying on the ground, with one visibly trapped in the signage board. Residents rushed to the scene to help them and informed the police.

Rajendra Nagar police station in-charge Yashwant Badole said that the driver of the sedan has been identified as Vijay Chauhan, a policeman posted at the DRP Line.

"The driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident. He was caught at the spot. During questioning, Chauhan claimed he was heading toward Rau to meet a friend when he lost control of the vehicle," Badole said. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act against the suspect, and he has been arrested.