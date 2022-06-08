Drunken cop mercilessly beats up tribal youth in lock up in MP town, tribal agitated

Youth beaten up by the police |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A police official allegedly in an inebriated state beat up a tribal youth badly in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, said JAYS president Antim Muzalda on Wednesday.

According to reports, the TI of Nalchha police station, Rohit Kachhawa rounded up the youth, Dharmendra Girwal for an enquiry on Monday morning and then beat up him fiercely in the police station.

Muzalda said that TI Rohit also demanded Rs 50,000 from the tribal youth for releasing him but later he agreed on Rs 20,000. The police released on Monday around 10 pm and threatened him not to tell anyone about the incident.

Later, the matter came to light from the family members and nearby people.

Muzalda said that he received the information about the incident on Wednesday morning, following which he tried to contact the TI but he could not be contacted.

Dr Hiralal Alawa, the national convener of JAYS confirmed the incident on the phone to FPJ, saying he is enquiring into the details and the organisation will take appropriate action into the atrocity after seeking details.

Muzalda, however, said that they would gheroed the police on Thursday and would stage their protest against the atrocity of the tribal youth. He further demanded that the Dhar Superintendent of Police should take cognizance into the matter and take immediate action against the guilty police officer.