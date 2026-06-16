Drunken Argument Turns Fatal And Bank Employee Killed In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 40-year-old bank employee was allegedly bludgeoned to death by a friend with a beer bottle and a water pump following a liquor-fuelled dispute at his house under the Aerodrome police station area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Jitendra Meena, a resident of 60-Feet Road in Sahu Colony.

He worked in the loan department of a bank. According to the police, Meena lived alone as his wife had left him a few years ago and a divorce case was pending in court.

The incident took place around 11 am when Meena's neighbour and friend, Dharmendra Panwar, came to his house. The duo spent the morning drinking together.

By 1 pm, both were heavily intoxicated when an argument broke out over a derogatory remark allegedly made about Meena's ongoing family dispute.

The altercation escalated rapidly. In a fit of rage, Panwar allegedly smashed a beer bottle over Meena's head.

He then picked up a heavy water pump lying nearby and repeatedly assaulted Meena. Due to severe head injuries, Meena died on the spot.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officials, along with a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, rushed to the crime scene.

Police recovered blood-stained pieces of the broken beer bottle and the water pump allegedly used in the crime.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Vedendra Kushwaha said police arrested the accused, Dharmendra Panwar, and registered a case against him. During initial interrogation, Panwar allegedly confessed to the crime.