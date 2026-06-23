Drugged Tea Theft Convict Gets Five-Year Jail Sentence In Neemuch | AI-generated

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A district court in Neemuch has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for drugging a train passenger with sedative-laced tea and stealing his valuables.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Virendra Singh Rajput convicted 23-year-old Mahendra Meena, a resident of Bundi district in Rajasthan, under Section 123 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000.

According to the prosecution, complainant Prem Kumar Sharma of Mandsaur was travelling to Chittorgarh on December 20, 2024, when two youths offered him tea in a general coach.

After repeatedly insisting, they persuaded him to drink it. He soon lost consciousness and regained his senses only after the train returned to Chittorgarh, discovering that his mobile phone, wallet and Rs 3,000 were missing. The accused also withdrew money using the victim's UPI and ATM card.

During the investigation, Government Railway Police (GRP) Neemuch, with assistance from the Cyber Cell, recovered the stolen mobile phone, leading to Mahendra's arrest.

Another accused remains absconding. Based on evidence presented by Additional Public Prosecutor Imran Khan, the court found the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt and awarded the sentence.