Drone Surveillance Nets 2,075 Traffic Violators In Indore Over 15 Days |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police have intensified drone surveillance during peak hours, taking action against 2,075 traffic rule violators within 15 days.

Special attention was given to drivers moving on the wrong side, jumping red lights, and parking vehicles in no-parking zones, which often disrupts traffic flow.

According to officials, drones are being deployed at major intersections and key roads during peak hours to monitor the city closely. Based on drone surveillance inputs, traffic police teams on the ground took immediate action against violations such as no-parking, signal jumping, and wrong-side driving.

The drone surveillance network has been expanded across all four traffic zones, with separate teams operating in each zone during busy hours.

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The monitored areas include Rajwada, Yashwant Road, Jawahar Marg, Khajuri Bazar, Sarafa, Sanjay Setu, Fruit Market, Nandlalpura, Palasia, MG Road, Vijay Nagar, and other key locations.

The drones are also equipped with public-address systems to raise awareness of traffic rules. Whenever traffic congestion is detected, the drone teams inform the control room, which then alerts nearby traffic staff to quickly restore smooth traffic flow.