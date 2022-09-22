DRM inspects Mhow railway station, directs official to speed up work

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Vineet Kumar Gupta, divisional manager of Western Railway Ratlam Division, inspected the ongoing construction work at Mhow station. He inspected the third pit line and asked officials to speed up the work.

He also discussed with officials the work related to the fourth and fifth railway lines and asked them to speed it up as well.

Officials said that the work is being delayed due to the non-allocation of land by the Ministry of Defence. The DRM asked them to sort out the matter by talking to the defence establishment officer and the officials of the Cantonment Board. He said it is not possible to run a new train from Mhow station in the present conditions and added that platform number one would become operational after its expansion work gets completed.

Talking about the problem of waterlogging in the Gurjar Kheda Railway underpass, he said that this problem arises everywhere and added that the railway has completed its part of the work and the Cantonment Board is responsible for lighting and other infrastructure work. He also instructed the railway officials to speed up the work of the footbridge being built at the railway station.

