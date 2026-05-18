Driver Critical In Trailer Collision On The Mhow-Nasirabad Highway In Neemuch

Driver critical in trailer collision on the Mhow-Nasirabad Highway | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A trailer driver sustained critical injuries after two trailers collided on the Mhow-Nasirabad Highway near Tulsi Hotel under the Nayagaon police outpost on Sunday night. The accident led to a long traffic jam on the highway.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 11 pm when the driver of a trailer moving ahead allegedly applied sudden brakes near a speed breaker close to Tulsi Hotel. A second trailer, approaching from behind at high speed, reportedly lost control and rammed into the vehicle ahead.

The collision severely damaged the front portion of the rear trailer, which later veered off the road. Locals and passersby rushed to the spot and rescued the trapped driver after considerable effort.

The injured driver, identified as Madanlal Gurjar (28), of Bhilwara, Rajasthan, was taken to the District Hospital by toll ambulance. Doctors said he suffered serious injuries to both legs and one arm. Police registered a case and began an investigation.

Gas supplier killed

Neemuch: A 35-year-old gas cylinder supplier was killed in a road accident on Dhamania Road on Monday after being hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle.

The deceased was identified as Paras Kumawat, of the Chhoti Sadri police station area. According to reports, Paras had arrived on Dhamania Road to deliver gas cylinders and had stepped out of his vehicle to supply a cylinder to a customer when a speeding car struck him.

The impact threw him off the road and caused severe injuries, including a fractured leg. Locals gathered at the spot and informed the police and ambulance service. He was rushed to Neemuch District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

The driver fled the scene after the accident. Police registered a case against the unidentified driver and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify the vehicle.