Drive against food adulteration: Food Safety Officers collect 133 samples in past 10 days

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Continuing the drive against sub-standard and adulterated food products, a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department team raided three different places in the city on Saturday and collected 10 samples of mawa, sweets, paneer and ghee.

In view of the Diwali festivities, the officials continued to put a check on the sale of adulterated food, especially milk, milk products and mawa sweets, as their consumption increases during the festivities.

The food safety officials said they had collected more than 133 samples in the past 10 days and the drive would continue even after Diwali. “We’re checking sweet shops across the city to check the milk and milk products. We’re taking action against milk parlours and seizing samples of milk and milk products, besides warning them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene,” food safety officer Dharmendra Soni said. He added that the samples collected on Saturday included six samples of mawa, two samples of sweets and one sample of paneer and ghee each. “We’re also cracking down on shops selling mawa sweets, namkeens (salted snacks) and beverages,” he said.

More samples of sweets & namkeen

According to officials, in the past 10 days, 34 samples of namkeen, 17 samples of mawa, 3 samples of milk, 48 samples of sweets, 17 samples of milk products and 15 samples of other food products have been taken.