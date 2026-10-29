Drinking Water Or Irrigation? Jeeran Pond Has Only 3 Feet Of Water Left In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): With only three feet of water reportedly remaining in Jeeran pond and about seven feet of capacity lying empty, preparations to release water through the canal for irrigation have triggered concern over drinking water availability for more than 15,000 residents.

The issue arose after the water resources department held a meeting at the Ganpati Temple complex to discuss opening the canal. Around 350 farmers are registered for irrigation benefits from the pond, but residents said only eight to 10 attended the meeting. Despite the low attendance, a proposal to open the canal was passed, prompting demands that the proceedings, resolution process and basis of the decision be made public.

Jeeran CMO Kapil Singh Rajawat wrote a letter objecting to the proposal, citing scanty rainfall, low water availability and the city's summer drinking water needs. The council maintains that drinking water should receive priority before irrigation water is released.

Residents have also alleged that the interests of influential and large farmers are being prioritised and raised suspicions of pressure and collusion. These allegations remain unverified.

Citizens have demanded District Collector Himanshu Chandra's intervention, a technical assessment of available water and a plan to secure drinking water through summer. They also want the canal proposal kept on hold until adequate drinking water is ensured and the meeting proceedings reviewed.

Monsoon deficit becomes centre of concern for locals

DHAR: The effects of this year’s deficient monsoon are becoming increasingly visible across Dhar district, raising concerns over crop irrigation and drinking water availability. Farmers and residents have demanded that the district be declared drought-hit to ensure timely relief measures in affected areas.

According to available data, Dhar received 656.4 mm of rainfall in 2026, compared with 1,298.6 mm during the corresponding period in 2025. This represents a decline of 642.2 mm, or approximately 49.45 per cent.

The rainfall deficit has affected agricultural activities, with farmers facing difficulties in securing sufficient water for standing crops.

Declining water levels in borewells have been reported in urban areas, while some localities are receiving limited or intermittent water supplies. If the situation continues, residents may face greater dependence on water tankers, increasing household expenses.