Indore 18-Year-Old Competitive Exam Aspirant Dies By Suicide At Bhanwarkuan Hostel, No Note Found As Police Investigate Circumstances | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 18-year-old student preparing for competitive examinations died by suicide by hanging herself at a hostel in the Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday night. The hostel operator informed police after her room remained locked. Police found her dead. No suicide note was recovered.

According to Bhanwarkuan police, Ritika (18), a resident of Banda area in Sagar, had come to Indore three years ago. She was staying at Radhe-Radhe Hostel with a friend while preparing for competitive examinations.

Her roommate had gone to Ujjain for work on Tuesday, leaving Ritika alone. She allegedly hanged herself during this period.

/Told mother she was going to beauty parlour/

Ritika's mother, Ruchi, who reached Indore after being informed, said she spoke to her daughter on Tuesday evening.

Ritika said she would come home for Diwali and asked her mother to transfer money for a beauty parlour visit. The conversation appeared normal, and Ruchi did not suspect she was under stress.

Ruchi later called repeatedly, but Ritika did not answer. Bhanwarkuan police informed her about the incident at night.

Ritika's father, Ramkishan, had died some time ago. She is survived by her mother and younger brother.

Police will seize Ritika's mobile phone to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.