Dr Mookerjee Made Supreme Sacrifice For National Unity: Uikey | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee made the supreme sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the nation and never compromised on his principles or ideology, Public Health Engineering Minister Sampatiya Uikey said while addressing a district workers' convention organised by the BJP in Indore to mark his 125th birth anniversary year.

Addressing the convention at Manmohan Mehta Auditorium, Uikey said Dr Mookerjee resigned from Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's Cabinet over ideological differences and later founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to uphold nationalist values.

She said the BJP continues to follow the principles laid down by Dr Mookerjee and that the Narendra Modi-led government is carrying forward his vision through initiatives focused on the welfare of the poor, women's empowerment, youth skill development and making farmers self-reliant.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said Dr Mookerjee, independent India's first Industry Minister, laid the foundation for an economically strong and self-reliant nation by promoting industrialisation, MSMEs and the handloom sector.

He said Prime Minister Modi is taking that vision forward through the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

BJP city president Sumit Mishra said Dr Mookerjee's vision of "One Nation, One Constitution" and "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" was being realised under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

He added that the abrogation of Article 370 fulfilled one of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder's long-standing aspirations.