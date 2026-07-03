Association Of Industries Of Madhya Pradesh Seeks Evening Indore-Jodhpur Train | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tarun Vyas, secretary of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) and a member of Western Railway's Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee (ZRUCC), has urged Western Railway General Manager Ramashray Pandey to convert one of the two Indore–Jodhpur trains into an evening service from Indore and extend its operation to Jaisalmer.

Vyas met Pandey during a courtesy visit at the city railway station on Thursday and submitted a memorandum seeking the conversion of the Indore–Jodhpur–Indore train (Nos. 14801/14802) into a night service with an extension to Jaisalmer.

He said thousands of passengers from the Pushkarna, Jain and other communities frequently travel between Indore and destinations such as Jodhpur, Phalodi and Jaisalmer. However, the absence of a direct rail service causes considerable inconvenience. He said extending the train to Jaisalmer would provide significant relief to passengers.

Vyas also raised the issue of the approach road to Laxmibai Nagar railway station. He pointed out that the approach road, which forms part of MR-4, is too narrow, resulting in frequent traffic congestion and disruptions. He added that the situation worsens during the monsoon, delaying passengers travelling to the station and causing considerable inconvenience.

Pandey assured him that the issues raised in the memorandum would be examined and appropriate action would be taken.