Dowry case: Hubby, mom-in-law booked for harassing woman  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman has registered a case against her husband and his mother for harassing her for dowry, the police said on Thursday. The woman alleged that she was being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law for dowry to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakh and when she refused to get the amount from her parents, her mother-in-law chopped off her hair. She also tried to douse her in kerosene. The police are investigating the case.

The women’s police station in-charge, Jyoti Sharma, said a case has been registered against one Devansh, a resident of Vijay Nagar area and his mother on the complaint of his wife on Wednesday.

The woman stated in her complaint that she was married to Devansh in February 2022. After a few days of their marriage, her husband and his mother started harassing her over petty issues. They taunted her parents for not having given “satisfactory” dowry.

In September, her mother-in-law allegedly chopped off her hair. Following this reportedly ruthlessness, the woman lodged a complaint with the police. After this, Devansh and his mother tried to buy truce with the woman and assured that they would not harass. However, after a few days, they again started putting pressure on her to arrange for the dowry amount from her parents.

She also alleged that while she was busy in the kitchen, her mother in-law tried to douse her in kerosene with the intention of setting her ablaze.

She was so traumatic that she informed her parents about her raw deal to her parents the next day. Her parents spoke with Devansh and his mother but in vain. The woman’s wary father handed over Rs 30,000 to Devansh but this could not satiate his greed.

The police have registered a case under the relevant section of the IPC and initiated a probe.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)