Double Murder Shocks MP's Ratlam! Man Kicked In Private Parts Dies, Woman Beaten To Death | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate murder cases were reported in Ratlam district, involving a 35-year-old man who died after an alleged assault by his brother-in-law in Rawati and a 45-year-old woman who died after being assaulted at a farm on Piploda Road.

Police have registered murder cases in both incidents. In both cases, police have arrested the main accused.

In the first incident, Pappu Gamad was allegedly kicked in the private parts by his brother-in-law, Galiya Katara, during a family dispute at Akadiya village on Oct 15.

Pappu had intervened when Katara allegedly assaulted his wife, Sapna. Pappu was taken to a health centre and later referred to Ratlam Medical College.

After showing improvement, he was discharged on Oct 16, but his condition deteriorated on Friday night and he died.

Police reached the village on Saturday while the family was preparing for the funeral. After the postmortem, police arrested Katara.

In the second incident, Sohanbai, 45, died at Ratlam Medical College after allegedly being beaten with sticks, wooden pieces and a pipe at a farm on Piploda Road on Friday evening.

Police suspect a dispute over money from a recent land sale may have led to the assault, though the motive remains under investigation.

Her alleged partner, Bharatlal Jat, with whom she had been associated for 10-15 years, was taken into custody. A murder case has been registered against Bharatlal, his nephew Rahul Jat, cousin Balram Jat and Rahul s wife, Seema.