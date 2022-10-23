Don’t do fireworks near power lines, appeals West Discom

Representative Image |

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has appealed to all people not do bursts firecrackers near power lines, power tools and power resources during the Diwali festival.

The company said that bursting of firecrackers near or under the lines of electric wires, cables, transformers etc can cause accidents, melt cables and rupture wires.

The company said that people should burst crackers only at a sufficient distance from lines, transformers, grid, cables etc.

Avoid running under the lines especially pomegranates, rockets etc. This is very important for the safety of the general public and power resources. During the Deepotsav, the electricity company has also appealed to the temporary vendors to do business with valid connections.

Read Also Indore: Countrymade liquor and raw materials confiscated