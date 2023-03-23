 Dongargaon violence: Even after seven days, arsonists still at large
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even after seven days, the cops are yet to arrest accused involved in violence near Dongargaon police outpost following death of a tribal girl. On Wednesday, FSL team reached the spot to collect evidence of the incident. The investigation is also looking into the possibility of firing by the mob. One Bheru Singh had died in the firing.

On March 15, a girl from Khargone district was electrocuted to death in Gawli Palasia. Later, family members and locals gheraoed the police outpost and indulged in stone-pelting resulting in injuries to 15 cops, including SHO Bharat Singh Thakur.

Many people were booked for pelting stones but no arrest had been made till the filing of the report. The police are collecting videos and other evidence of the incident.

SDOP Dilip Singh Chowdhary said that statements of people injured in the incident were being recorded. Videos of the incident too were being checked. Many shopkeepers suffered losses in the violence. Eight applications have been received regarding the losses so far.

The FSL team investigated the spot and left with evidence. A bullet mark was also found on the windshield of a car parked at the scene.

