Doctors' Day Today: 87% Of MP Resident Doctors Face Burnout, Sleep Deprivation | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the nation celebrates National Doctors' Day, a survey has highlighted the immense physical and mental burden borne by resident doctors, with young medicos in Indore and across Madhya Pradesh battling burnout, sleep deprivation and marathon duty hours while keeping the healthcare system running.

The Review Medical System (RMS 2.0) survey, conducted by the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), paints a worrying picture.

More than 87% of resident doctors in Madhya Pradesh reported experiencing burnout and inadequate sleep, while nearly 62% said they routinely work continuous shifts exceeding 36 hours.

Almost 64% admitted they receive little or no rest after these extended duties.

The findings are particularly relevant to Indore, home to major government teaching hospitals such as MGM Medical College, M.Y. Hospital, Super Speciality Hospital and MTH Hospital, where resident doctors form the backbone of emergency, trauma and critical care services.

According to the survey, 46.7% of doctors work more than 80 hours a week, while one in five work more than 100 hours.

Most concerning, nearly 50% have considered quitting their residency, and 17% acknowledged having thoughts of self-harm due to relentless work pressure.

Dr Yashwant Singh Gurjar, Vice-President of the Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), Madhya Pradesh, said nearly 400 postgraduate resident doctors from the state participated in the survey.

In high-pressure clinical departments, burnout and sleep deprivation affected as many as 97 98% of doctors.

"Thirty-six-hour shifts have become normalised, despite being inhumane. The survey should serve as a wake-up call for systemic reforms," he said.

This Doctors' Day, as the city honours its healthcare heroes, the survey underscores an equally pressing need: safeguarding the well-being of the doctors who dedicate their lives to caring for others.