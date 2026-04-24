DJ Operator Dies Of Electrocution During Wedding Rehearsal In Indore

DJ operator electrocuted during cousin’s wedding | FP Photos

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A celebratory atmosphere turned into mourning in Pipalda village under Khudel police station limits after a 24-year-old DJ operator died of electrocution during a wedding rehearsal of his cousin.

The deceased was identified as Jitendra. He had travelled to attend his maternal cousin’s wedding. As a DJ operator, he was checking the sound setup for the event. The incident occurred at around 5 pm on Thursday while Jitendra was testing the equipment.

According to family members, Jitendra was performing a sound check after securing the speakers onto a vehicle. During the testing process, he accidentally came into contact with a live wire connected to the generator and suffered a severe electric shock, resulting in his death. He is survived by his wife and two children.

The police began a probe to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and sent the body for autopsy.