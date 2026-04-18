Bhopal Groom-To-Be Dies Of Electric Shock While Decorating Home For Wedding; LAST VIDEO Surfaces

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young businessman died after suffering an electric shock while cleaning and decorating his house ahead of his wedding in Bhopal on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Nawaz, a resident of Bag Umrao Dulha area, who ran a cosmetic shop named Sohail Cosmetic.

According to family members, Nawaz’s wedding procession was scheduled to take place on May 2, and preparations for the event were underway at his house.

The family was busy cleaning and decorating the house for the upcoming celebrations.

Nawaz himself was working with the family, during the work, Nawaz reportedly came in contact with an electric current and received a severe shock.

According to people close to him, Nawaz had shared a video of his shop on Instagram just a day before the incident. The video has now become his last post on social media.

In the video, he can be seen explaining details about some product from his shop, promoting it.

Watch his LAST VIDEO below :

He collapsed soon after the incident. All the family members working with him, around him, left the work in their hand and ran towards him.

Then, he was immediately taken to Chirayu Hospital for treatment. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival.

The tragic incident has left the family and relatives in deep shock.

As, the house that was preparing to celebrate a wedding is now mourning an unexpected loss.

Local residents said Nawaz was known in the area through his business and was looking forward to his wedding. They also said that he was a very hardworking businessman and was truly dedicated towards his work.

His sudden death has deeply saddened people in the locality.