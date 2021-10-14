Diwali gift for Indore's air travellers: Jodhpur, Surat, Prayagraj flights to start on October 31

Indore: Air passengers of the city have got a Diwali gift even before the Festival of Lights. Direct daily flights from the city to three new cities of three states will start on October 31. These cities include Prayagraj, Jodhpur and Surat.

All these flights will be operated by IndiGo airlines, which made an announcement in this regard on Thursday. The airline has started bookings after announcing these flights on Thursday. TK Jose, chairman of the MP Chapter of Travel Agents’ Federation of India (TAFI), said that flights were operated to these cities from Indore even earlier. But, due to the lockdown caused by the corona pandemic, the airline had stopped the operation of these flights. “Now, after unlock, the airline is again starting flight operations on its closed routes in view of the increasing passenger numbers and demand from passengers,” said Jose.

