Diwali 2026: Hingot Firecrackers And Fireworks Banned On MG Road, Main Market To Ensure Public Safety In MP’s Mandleshwar | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): Hingot firecrackers and other fireworks have been banned on MG Road and in Mandleshwar's main market during Diwali following a unanimous decision at a peace committee meeting held at the local police station.

Police station in-charge Pankaj Tiwari announced the decision after senior citizens and traders raised concerns over risks to pedestrians, shopkeepers and public property.

Hari Prasad Agarwal, Ganesh Mama Patidar and othersdemanded restrictions on dangerous fireworks. Police warned of strict action against violators.

Municipal council president Vishwadeep Moyade said special cleaning and washing of roads would be undertaken during the festivals.

The meeting also highlighted the Madhya Pradesh Police's 'Safe Click 2.0' campaign to prevent cyber fraud. Citizens were advised to avoid suspicious links and report online fraud through helpline 1930.

Court hearings begin at Katkut tehsil camp

Revenue court hearings have started at the Katkut tehsil camp in Katkut village of Barwah tehsil following repeated efforts by Congress leader Babulal Saran, providing relief to farmers, labourers and residents who earlier had to travel to Barwah for revenue-related matters.

Naib tehsildar Nisha Kanas visited Katkut on Wednesday and formally began the hearings.

Revenue cases will now be heard every Wednesday and Friday. On the first day, Kanas welcomed local girls with garlands and sweets, while the girls also greeted her and expressed gratitude for the initiative.

Saran had approached the district administration through letters, emails and meetings, demanding regular hearings. He thanked Collector Guru Prasad and Kanas for starting the facility.