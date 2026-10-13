Diwali 2026 Firecracker Market Row In MP's Neemuch As Traders Protest Against PG College Ground Location, Raise Safety Concerns | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A dispute over the location of the Diwali firecracker market has intensified as traders have opposed the administration’s decision to set up temporary shops at the Swami Vivekanand Post Graduate College ground.

Traders staged a sit-in at Bharat Mata Square near Four Zero on Tuesday, demanding a safe and accessible location within the city.

Traders cited ongoing road construction, inadequate evening lighting and high-tension power lines near the proposed site as safety concerns. They also expressed concern that the distant location could inconvenience women and children and affect sales.

The traders said they had approached MLA Dilip Singh Parihar and submitted a memorandum to the collector but had yet to receive a satisfactory resolution. They warned against opening shops if their concerns remained unresolved.

Meanwhile, the administration has announced that online applications for temporary firecracker licences will remain open from Oct 15 to 22. Licences will be valid from Nov 2 to 11.

The administration has designated PG College ground in Neemuch, Dussehra ground in Jiran and the Government Higher Secondary School ground near the Chitakheda bus stand for temporary shops.

Applicants must meet verification requirements, while licensed traders must follow prescribed fire safety measures. Violations may lead to licence cancellation and legal action.