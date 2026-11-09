Diwali 2026 Celebrations Across Malwa-Nimar Showcase Unique Traditions, Grand Rangolis, Cow Worship, Govardhan Puja And Community Unity In Madhya Pradesh | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Maharaja Bhoj Utsav Samiti organised a Diwali gathering and rangoli competition at the historic Bhojshala in Dhar, illuminating the premises with lamps and colourful decorations.

The event showcased Bhojshala's history, Raja Bhoj's reign and the committee's campaign for the installation of Goddess Vagdevi's idol.

Organisers said the rangoli depicted Raja Bhoj's coronation in 1010 AD, construction of Bhojshala in 1034 AD, historical invasions and the transportation of Goddess Vagdevi's idol to London.

Around 10 artists worked for nearly 24 hours, using approximately 1.25 quintals of colours to complete the rangoli.

Adarsh of Dinesh Art, Abhay Vyas, Dharamik Verma, Pratham, Mihir Lad, Palash and Anju Arya contributed to the artwork. Sonam Patidar and Anurag Agarwal coordinated the programme.

The committee appealed to residents to participate in the weekly Tuesday 'Satyagraha' at Bhojshala.

The celebration concluded with a pledge to preserve Bhojshala's historical and cultural heritage and restore traditions associated with Goddess Vagdevi. Committee media chief Mohan Rathore shared details of the event.

Gaay Gohari festival sees devotees lie down as cattle walk over them

DHAR: The traditional 'Gaay Gohari' festival was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm in Dhar district's rural areas on the fourth day of the five-day festival of lights.

Devotees lay on the ground as hundreds of decorated cows passed over them. No injuries were reported during the ritual, held from 5 am to noon.

Members of the Raghuvanshi and Patidar communities participated prominently. Villagers believe the ritual brings happiness, peace and prosperity.

Community Patels visited homes carrying torches to invite cows. After a half-hour 'puja', cows were worshipped with oil and vermilion. Villagers carrying sticks regulated their movement to prevent injuries.

Resident Ramprasad Parmar said he participated after his son recovered from illness. Rahul also performed the ritual following the fulfilment of his wedding vows.

Collector praises currency decoration at temple

MANDSAUR: Collector Divyank Singh visited Narsingh Temple in Narsinghpura on Roop Chaudas and worshipped Goddess Mahalakshmi and Dadi Rani Sati. He praised the Agrawal Samaj's innovative currency decoration, comparing it with Ratlam's famous Lakshmi temple.

Desi Panchayat president Sanjay Mittal explained the Dhanteras decorations featuring currency and gold and silver jewellery. Singh extended Diwali greetings and was honoured with a Maharaja Agrasen memento.

Colourful rangoli mark Diwali celebrations

KUKSHI: Women and young girls enthusiastically decorated their homes, courtyards and neighbourhoods with colourful rangolis to welcome Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali.

The festive spirit was visible across the town, with women and girls, from children to elderly residents, creating beautiful designs outside their homes and in courtyards.

Council president honours municipal employees

MANDLESHWAR: The municipal council organised a Diwali Milan Samaroh to honour its officers, employees and sanitation workers. Council president Vishwadeep Santosh Moyde welcomed them with flower showers and presented shawls, mementoes and sweets.

Villagers celebrate traditional chhoda festival

SUSNER: The traditional Chhoda festival was celebrated in rural areas on the second day of Diwali. In Payli village, residents decorated their cows and performed rituals in accordance with traditional customs.

Villagers participated collectively in the celebrations, expressing their religious faith and cultural connection while honouring the importance of cattle in rural traditions.

Diwali shopping boosts markets

PANSEMAL: Markets in Pansemal witnessed brisk business from Dhanteras to Diwali, with shops attracting customers until late evening. MLA Shyam Barde urged residents to support local traders through the 'Vocal for Local' initiative and promote cleanliness.

Despite deficient rainfall, traders reported good sales. SDM Ramesh Sisodia, Tehsildar Sunil Sisodia and police personnel remained alert to ensure arrangements.

Cow worship marks Govardhan festival

Ratlam: Collector Ajay Katesariya, MLA Mathuralal Damor and other public representatives performed cow worship at Sagod Gaushala on Govardhan festival.

Outstanding cattle rearers were honoured under the Gopal-Krishna Gram Award Scheme. Winners received cash prizes of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 for first, second and third positions, respectively.

Collector celebrates Diwali with Ayodhya settlement residents

JHABUA: Collector Yogesh Tukaram Bharsat celebrated Diwali with his family and residents of Ayodhya settlement. He lit lamps, distributed sweets, chocolates and firecrackers among children and interacted with locals.

Extending festive greetings, Bharsat emphasised love, harmony and social unity. He said festivals should bring all sections of society together, fostering mutual belonging, happiness and collective celebration.

Diwali celebrated with traditional fervour

GAROTH: Diwali was celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across Garoth, with markets witnessing heavy crowds. Residents performed Lakshmi-Ganesh puja at homes and shops, worshipped their vehicles and enjoyed fireworks.

Municipal council president Rajesh Sethia visited Ward 11 and extended Diwali greetings to residents.

Gawli community celebrates govardhan puja

NALKHEDA: The Gawli community celebrated Govardhan Puja with traditional rituals and enthusiasm. Lord Govardhan was offered 56 bhog, while cows and calves were worshipped and fed green fodder.

Children were laid on cow dung figures as part of a traditional belief for their good health and long life. Women in Bhilkhedi also performed the puja.

MLA joins Govardhan Puja in ward 21

NAGDA: MLA Dr Tejbahadur Singh Chauhan participated in Govardhan Puja at BJP city unit president Vijay Patel’s residence in Ward 21.

BJP workers also held Diwali Milan programmes and attended aartis at Ram Janaki Temple in Paliya Kala and Ambe Mata Temple in Kilkipura, extending festival greetings and praying for prosperity.

Over one lakh devotees visit Mahalakshmi temple

KHANDWA: More than one lakh devotees visited the Maharani Shri Mahalakshmi Temple during Diwali.

Darshan began with Mangala Aarti at 5.30 am and continued until late night. Special worship, a 108-lamp Maha Aarti and midnight Puja were performed, followed by distribution of prasad to devotees.

District-level Govardhan Puja held

NEEMUCH: District-level Govardhan Puja was organised at Vrindavan Gaushala in Chaldu village. Zila Panchayat president Sajjan Singh Chauhan and Collector Himanshu Chandra performed rituals with Vedic chants and fed fodder to cattle.

Winners of the Gopal Krishna Award Scheme also received prize cheques during the programme, which included a live telecast of the Chief Minister’s address.