Diwali 2026 At Mahakaleshwar Temple! Baba Mahakal To Receive Special Ubtan, Warm-Water Bath And Two Annakoot Offerings In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the festive celebrations of Diwali, 'Roop Chaudas' has become caught in a calendar-related confusion this year. As Sunday marks the 'udaya tithi' of 'Chaturdashi', 'Roop Chaudas' will be celebrated at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on the day.

Diwali will be celebrated at the temple in the evening. For security reasons, only one sparkler will be lit at the temple this year.

As Baba Mahakal is regarded as the presiding deity of Ujjain, celebrations of every festival traditionally begin here. This year, 'Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi' begins on Saturday afternoon, and so the usual 'Roop Chaudas' preparations were not visible at the temple.

The 'ubtan seva' has been entrusted to Bharat Pujari this year. Women from his family are busy preparing the traditional paste. They will apply it to Baba Mahakal during the 'Bhasma Aarti', followed by a ritual bath with warm water. Pradeep Pujari said the 'ubtan' contains sandalwood, saffron, amber, perfume and fruit extracts.

Baba Mahakal will receive two 'Annakoot' offerings on Sunday. The first will be presented by the priestly family, while the second will be organised by the administration. The first 'Annakoot' will take place after the morning 'Aarti', while the second will be offered during the 10.30 am 'Aarti'.

According to Rajesh Guru, traditional delicacies prepared at home are offered to Baba Mahakal as part of the 'Annakoot' ritual. Baba Mahakal's ritual bathing with warm water will begin on 'Roop Chaudas' and continue until Holi. Priest Rajesh Guru said the tradition of bathing Baba Mahakal with warm water begins on 'Roop Chaudas' and continues until Holi.

'Nirvana Laddus' offerings at Jain temples tomorrow

Nirvana Laddus will be offered at Jain temples across the city on Diwali. The rituals will be organised at different times in Digambar Jain temples, accompanied by the hoisting of religious flags. The Simandhar Digambar Jain Temple will offer a coconut-based laddu, while other temples will offer nukti laddus.

Nirvana Laddu will be offered at Mahavir Tapobhumi at 6.35 am; at Vinod Mill Jinalay at 7.00 am; at Chimanganj Mandi Jinalay at 7.30 am; at Mahavir Bhavan, Laxmi Nagar at 8.00 am; at Adinath Temple, Laxmi Nagar and at Simandhar Jinalay, Kshirsagar at 8.15 am; at Shantinath Temple, Laxmi Nagar; Sumatinath Temple, Indira Nagar at 8.30 am; at Namak Mandi Temple at 8.30-9.15 am; at Chandraprabhu Jinalay, Bhairavgarh; Rishinagar Temple and Freeganj Panchayati Temple at 9.00 am; at Jain Boarding Kalyan Bhavan; Nayapura Digambar Jain Temple at 9.30 am; at Jaisingpura Digambar Jain Temple at 10.00 am and at Darshangiri Pilgrimage Centre at 10.30 am.