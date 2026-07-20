Disturbing Visuals Show Buffaloes Being Dragged Through Deep Water Along Moving Ferry In MP's Khargone | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video from has gone viral on social media, showing a buffalo tied by a rope to the side of a moving ferry and forced to swim through deep water in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Monday.

The buffalo can be seen tied around its neck to the side of a moving ferry and forced to swim through deep water as the boat continues its journey.

In the video, the ferry can be seen moving ahead while the buffalo struggles to keep pace in the water. The rope remains tied around the animal's neck throughout the journey, leaving it with no option but to keep swimming.

Watch the DISTURBING VIDEO below :

In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, buffaloes were tied to the side of a moving ferry and forced to swim through deep waters just to keep up, putting the animals at serious risk of exhaustion, drowning and death. Instagram ID: https://t.co/eusLCUHco7@DGP_MP @CMMadhyaPradesh Please… pic.twitter.com/YOXIvFibOz — yash saghal (@YSaghal) July 18, 2026

The incident has triggered strong reactions online, with many users calling the act cruel and dangerous.

Animal lovers and social media users have expressed concern that forcing a buffalo to swim behind a moving ferry in deep water could put its life at risk.

While only one buffalo could be seen in the video, reports suggest there were more cattle.

In Khargone, Madhya Pradesh, buffaloes were tied to the side of a moving ferry and forced to swim through deep waters just to keep up, putting the animals at serious risk of exhaustion, drowning and death. Instagram ID: https://t.co/eusLCUHco7@DGP_MP @CMMadhyaPradesh Please… pic.twitter.com/YOXIvFibOz — yash saghal (@YSaghal) July 18, 2026

Animal rights supporters have urged authorities to investigate the incident and ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Horse beaten with sticks, forced to dance

Around a month ago, a similar case of alleged animal cruelty was reported from Indore, where videos showed a mare being beaten and forced to dance during a wedding procession near Narsingh Bazaar Square.

In the viral clips, a youth was seen repeatedly hitting the mare's legs with a stick to make it dance.

Watch the video below :

इंदौर में पशु क्रूरता का एक कथित मामला सामने आया है। नीडी टेल फाउंडेशन ने पंढरीनाथ थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कर आरोप लगाया है कि नरसिंह चौराहे पर मोहर्रम जुलूस के दौरान एक घोड़े को डंडे से पीटकर नचाया गया। संगठन ने घटना से जुड़ा वीडियो भी पुलिस को सौंपते हुए पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम के तहत… pic.twitter.com/EyXbWyxtyQ — Lallu Ram (@lalluram_news) June 27, 2026

The horse could be seen jumping in pain while the youth continued beating it throughout the procession.

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