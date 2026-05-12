District Panchayat Member Secures ₹14 Lakh For Water Infrastructure In MP's Mahidpur

District Panchayat Member Secures ₹14 Lakh For Water Infrastructure In Mahidpur | FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): District panchayat member Daljit Kaur Gur secured the sanction of more than Rs 14 lakh under the 15th Finance Commission for drinking water facilities and underground drainage works in several villages under Ward No 11.

The sanctioned amount will support public infrastructure projects in gram panchayats and nearby villages based on local demands and essential community needs.

Daljit Kaur announced that Rs 4.80 lakh has been allocated for solar energy infrastructure in Chorvasa village under Gram Panchayat Sekakhedi, while Rs 4 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of an underground drainage system in Rohida village.

Separate allocations of Rs 75,000 each have been approved for cool drinking water facilities at Chintaman Ganesh Temple in Karhai, Pampapuri Temple complex in Petlawad, Jhutavad bus stand, Jharadeshwar Temple complex in Jharavada, the Bank of India area on Mahidpur Road under Gram Panchayat Gogapur, Bajrangbali Temple in Gogapur and Sagwali bus stand.

The funds were sanctioned under the Untied Grants category of the 15th Finance Commission. Villagers and representatives of the gram panchayat welcomed the decision.