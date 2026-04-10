District Court In Aalirajpur Stays Sale Of Princely Properties For 6 Months |

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): The court of District Judge II RP Sevetia, Aalirajpur, on April 7 imposed a six-month stay on the sale, transfer or alienation of disputed ancestral properties, including the Rajwada Palace complex and Fateh Club Ground. The order was issued under Order 39, Rules 1 and 2, read with Section 151 of the CPC.

Succession Dispute at Centre

The case stems from a succession dispute over properties that applicants Udaybhan Singh and Chandrabhan Singh, sons of the late Mahendra Pratap Singh, claim are Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) assets. They alleged that a disputed will executed in 2022 was used to effect a revenue mutation, enabling respondent Tushar Singh of Devgarh in Dahod to claim sole ownership. Tushar Singh contended that the property was the personal estate of Maharaja Surendra Singh, acquired through the Instrument of Accession with the Government of India.

Court Cites Risk of Complexity

The court observed that any transfer of the property would introduce new parties, complicate proceedings and adversely affect the judicial process. The stay applies exclusively to Respondent No 1. Ex parte proceedings against remaining parties will continue.

Public Reaction

The order was welcomed across social, political and religious circles. The Jagruk Nagarik Manch and several civic representatives described it as a victory for heritage preservation. The final verdict will determine whether ownership rests with the HUF or an individual.