District Congress Committee Protests Frequent Power Outages In Neemuch | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The District Congress Committee on Friday protested against a 15-hour power outage during intense summer heat on Thursday. Led by District Congress president Tarun Baheti, party workers marched to the office of the superintending engineer, gheraoed the office, and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate corrective measures.

Congress leaders said farmers in rural regions are facing losses due to disrupted irrigation. Traders and small industries have also suffered because of repeated tripping and low-voltage issues.

Baheti said the electricity department is negligent and alleged that officials failed to address public grievances. He warned that Congress, along with locals, would intensify the agitation if the supply system did not improve immediately.

Locals block the road outside the MLA's residence

The prolonged outage triggered public protests after several localities remained without electricity for nearly 15 hours since Thursday morning. Irked locals gathered outside the residence of MLA Dilipsingh Parihar late on Thursday night and blocked traffic on a nearby culvert. Residents alleged that despite repeated complaints, the electricity board failed to provide timely relief.

As frustration mounted, locals staged a road blockade and raised slogans against the electricity department and local administration. The city police station in charge reached the spot with personnel to calm the crowd. Electricity board officials later informed residents that a distribution transformer had burnt out, delaying repairs.