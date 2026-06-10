Dispute Over Water Escalates Into Molestation; Two Brothers Arrested In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor dispute over drawing water in a neighbourhood under the Chandan Nagar police station limits quickly escalated into molestation.

Acting on the victim's complaint, the police have arrested two brothers.

According to the police, the conflict began when the victim had a minor argument with two brothers living in her neighbourhood over drawing water.

The situation quickly turned ugly as the suspects began misbehaving and verbally abusing her.

Hearing the noise, the victim’s father rushed to intervene. However, the suspects allegedly assaulted him and threatened him with dire consequences.

In her official complaint, the victim levelled serious allegations against the accused. She stated that one of the brothers had ill intentions toward her for a long time, frequently stalking her and forcing her to talk to him.

12-year-old minor also targeted: Victim

The victim made another shocking allegation, stating that she had personally witnessed the suspect's bad behaviour.

She alleged that when the 12-year-old daughter of their tenant went out to play, the accused would molest her with wrongful intent.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act and subsequently arrested the suspects.

Man held for sending obscene photos and videos to 16-YO girl

Gandhi Nagar police registered a case against a man after a complaint from a 16-year-old girl with whom she was acquainted.

According to ACP Nidhi Saxena, the teenage victim approached the police station accompanied by her father.

The victim alleged that the acquaintance had threatened her, forcefully obtained obscene photographs and videos, and was using them to blackmail her.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. The suspect has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated.