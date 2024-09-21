Display Of Devotion: MP Devotees Embark On 350 Km Foot Journey To Gujrat's Pavagadh | FP Photo

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): In a remarkable display of devotion and faith, a group of 90 pilgrims from Bhikangaon and surrounding areas set out on an 8-day, 350-km-long foot journey to Pavagadh, Gujarat on Saturday.

This is the 24th consecutive year of the Pavagadh foot journey, organised by Maa Triveni Mitra Mandal, to invite Maa Mahakali in the form of Gaura Mata to the Pavagadh Temple for Gangaur Mahaparv 2025.

The pilgrims, who gathered at Bhola Chowk, were bid farewell by their family and friends after performing aarti at Lord Bhuteshwar, Moti Mata Mandir, and Hanuman Mandir.

Pilgrims to be led by committee chairman and district chairman

They were also given a grand welcome at various places along the route, including Saikhedi, Surva, Bamnala, Lalani, Temarni, Bilali, Ghughriyakhedi and Khargone. The pilgrims, led by committee chairman and district chairman Sardar Rawat, will cover the distance on foot, carrying flags that they will hoist after visiting Mata Rani.

The group includes devotees from Bhikangaon, Sangvi, Kanjhar, Dhakbedi, Temla, Semalkot (Jhirnya), Valka and Badia. The pilgrims are praying for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of their city and are united in their faith, which is symbolised by the unbreakable thread that connects Bhikangaon to Pavagadh.