 Disciplinary Action Intensifies Administration-Patwari Dispute In Ratlam
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Disciplinary Action Intensifies Administration-Patwari Dispute In Ratlam

Tensions escalated between Ratlam Collector Ajay Katesaria and the District Patwari Association after disciplinary action against patwaris. The administration issued charge sheets to 22 employees, warned 53 probationers, terminated one and suspended others over bribery allegations.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 09, 2026, 06:27 PM IST
Disciplinary Action Intensifies Administration-Patwari Dispute In Ratlam
Disciplinary Action Intensifies Administration-Patwari Dispute In Ratlam | Google

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The conflict between Collector Ajay Katesaria and the District Patwari Association has intensified after the administration initiated disciplinary action against several patwaris over two days. On Oct 8 and 9, the administration issued charge sheets carrying major penalties to 22 patwaris. Notably, final warnings were issued to 53 probationary patwaris, while the service of one probationary patwari was terminated. Patwaris were also suspended in three cases involving bribery allegations.

While the administration views the action as an effort to ensure accountability in government work, the Patwari Association has termed it repressive and raised questions over responsibility for the Farmer Registry.

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The association said farmer registration was originally assigned to tehsildars. Following protests by the Tehsildar Association, the responsibility was transferred to patwaris. It questioned why similar consideration was not being given to objections raised by patwaris.

According to the association, the existing system has practical and legal implications that could lead to court cases and harassment of patwaris without sufficient grounds. It demanded that these concerns be considered before action is taken.

The administration, meanwhile, maintains that negligence in government schemes and revenue-related work will not be tolerated. The association argues that accountability should be accompanied by clear, legally secure procedures and properly defined responsibilities.

The dispute now centres on whether the administration and government will consider the association's objections through dialogue. A charge sheet is not a final punishment, and the employees concerned will have an opportunity to present their side.

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