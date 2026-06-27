Disabled Man Awaits Identity, Basic Dignity In Aalirajpur | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 35-year-old differently abled man from Lohar Faliya in Nanpur, Aalirajpur district, is living in extreme poverty without access to basic necessities, exposing glaring gaps in the delivery of government welfare schemes.

Despite possessing a voter ID card, Pradeep has been unable to obtain an Aadhaar card, depriving him of benefits under several social welfare programmes.

According to villagers, Pradeep is forced to live with barely any clothing throughout the year. His family, comprising his elderly parents and a differently abled sister, struggles to survive on limited resources.

His sister receives a monthly disability pension of Rs 600, while the family has neither a permanent house nor an LPG connection under the Ujjwala scheme.

They often depend on neighbours for food due to inadequate ration supplies.

Residents blamed administrative neglect for the family's prolonged hardship and urged authorities to immediately issue Pradeep's Aadhaar card and provide him with housing, clothing, adequate ration and other welfare benefits.

Sakri Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Samarth Singh Maurya said the family is receiving ration assistance.

He added that efforts are underway to secure an Aadhaar card for Pradeep and provide a house once fresh beneficiaries are included under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.