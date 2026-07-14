Disabled 70-Year-Old Woman Seeks Justice After Drone Survey Land Record Error | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): An emotional scene unfolded at the District Collector's office public hearing on Tuesday when Kalabai Gayri, a 70-year-old Divyang woman from Chitakheda village in Jiran tehsil, arrived seeking justice.

In her application, Gayri said a Tehsildar granted her a legal lease for the plot in 2016, and she has remained in continuous possession since then.

A house has been sanctioned on the land under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, with construction underway and the first instalment credited to her account.

However, a recent drone survey registered her house under another person's name in the online land records.

She alleged that a villager was exploiting the error to obstruct construction and was also harassing her through police complaints.

This is despite her boundary wall, tube well and under-construction house being clearly visible on the plot.

Unable to visit government offices repeatedly because of her disability, Gayri appealed to the administration to conduct an impartial inquiry into the survey error, correct the online land records, remove obstacles to the construction of her house under the scheme and ensure speedy justice.

Farmers travel 80 km to obtain DAP fertiliser

Farmers from Singoli tehsil, led by farmer leader Pankaj Tiwari, staged a peaceful protest outside the District Collector's office on Tuesday over the shortage of DAP fertiliser.

Carrying bangles, empty fertiliser bags and placards, they demonstrated for four to five hours.

The farmers said they have to travel nearly 80 km to Jawad to purchase DAP fertiliser. The process requires obtaining an e-token followed by cash payment, consuming an entire day and disrupting farming activities.

They said it also increases financial hardship, particularly for women and small and marginal farmers.

The protesters demanded the immediate establishment of a Markfed cash fertiliser distribution centre at the Singoli Agricultural Sub-Market or the local Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS), noting that similar facilities already operate in other districts of the state.

Farmers wears helicopter garland

Two farmers from Palsoda village in Jawad tehsil staged a symbolic protest at the District Collector's public hearing on Tuesday by wearing helicopter garlands.

They claimed the only access road to their farmland had been blocked despite court orders directing it to be reopened.

Farmer Rameshchandra Sharma urged the administration to either restore the road or provide a helicopter to reach the fields.

The farmers alleged repeated obstruction of the route and demanded immediate enforcement of court orders and legal action against those responsible.