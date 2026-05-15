Dinosaur Park To Expand To 200 Hectares; Grand Museum And Tourism Facilities Planned In Dhar

Dhar Dinosaur Park To Expand To 200 Hectares; Grand Museum And Tourism Facilities Planned | Representative image

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar’s Dinosaur National Park is set for a major expansion, with plans to increase its area from 89 hectares to 200 hectares and establish a grand museum showcasing dinosaur fossils and related artefacts.

The proposal was reviewed during a video conference chaired by Divisional Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade. Collector Rajiv Ranjan Meena, chief conservator of Forests TN Mishra, DFO Vijay Manthan and consultant Kaustubh Kurlekar participated in the meeting.

Officials reviewed the master plan and baseline study prepared for the project. The existing fossil park already houses dinosaur bones, eggs, excreta and fossils of several other species, attracting tourists from across the country. Land from four villages in Dhar district will now be added to expand the park and boost tourism.

The proposed development will also include hotels, resorts, watch towers and improved road connectivity. Authorities said the project would generate employment opportunities for local residents.

The region also features religious and historical attractions, including Badkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Hanuman Temple, Bagh Caves and Bagh Fort. The park area contains rich biodiversity with 1,644 trees and medicinal plants such as teak, sheesham and shatavari, besides wildlife including jackals, foxes and hyenas.

Officials said mining, polluting industries, brick kilns and the discharge of untreated waste into water bodies will be prohibited in the park area.