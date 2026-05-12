Dhar Police Conducted A Three-Day Traffic-Checking Drive; 621 Vehicles Were Fined In Dhar | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police conducted a three-day traffic checking drive across the district under the leadership of SP Sachin Sharma to reduce road accidents and improve road safety.

Police checked pickup trucks, commercial loading vehicles and other vehicles at various locations across the district. All police stations, including the traffic police station, participated in the drive.

Police personnel also distributed pamphlets to spread awareness about traffic rules, while action was taken against violators.

A total of 621 vehicles were fined and Rs 2.74 lakh was collected during the drive. Of these, 28 vehicles were fined Rs 66,500 for illegally carrying passengers in pickup and loading vehicles. The remaining 593 vehicles were fined Rs 2.07 lakh for other traffic violations.

All SHO and outpost in-charges were directed to conduct a “Roko-Toko” drive to stop and correct traffic violators on the spot. Sharma said such drives would continue to ensure public road safety.

Bjp To Hold 2-Day Training Camp In Mandu

Bjp To Hold 2-Day Training Camp In Mandu | FP photo

BJP will organise a two-day district-level training camp in Mandu on May 20 and 21 under its Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Mega-Campaign-2026 programme. The camp will focus on organisational strengthening, ideological training and discipline among party workers.

Ahead of the event, a meeting of organising volunteers was held at the training venue in Mandu on Monday. District training in-charge Nanuram Kumawat and BJP district president Mahant Nilesh Bharti addressed the meeting. Discussions were held on arrangements, division of duties and the overall plan for the camp.

More than 160 BJP office-bearers from 18 mandals across the Dhar, Sardarpur and Badnawar assembly constituencies are expected to attend the camp.

Eighteen teams have been formed to manage arrangements including registration, media, stage management, food, parking and decoration.