Digvijaya Singh urges CEC to take cognisance of 'blatant partisan action' of Indore District Administration

Rajya Sabha MP and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday slammed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government and urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora to take cognizance of blatant partisan action of the Indore District Administration.
While quoting a tweet of Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha, Digvijaya Singh wrote: "Would CEC please take cognizance of this blatant partisan action of the District Administration of Indore. Can we expect a free and fair election in MP under this Government? Let’s see."
Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha had earlier tweeted saying that he had written a letter to Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and asked him to take action against guilty officers of Indore. In the letter, Tankha alleged that the District Administration of Indore used official machinery during Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's programme in Sanwer. Six hundred buses were acquired through official machinery to ferry people from different districts for Chouhan's programme, he alleged.
Meanwhile, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Congress sought votes in the 2018 Assembly polls in the name of Jyotiraditya Scindia but "betrayed" people of the state by making Kamal Nath the chief minister.
He was addressing a programme after laying the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 2,664 crore in Indore district. "The Congress betrayed the people of Madhya Pradesh by making Kamal Nath as CM instead of Jyotiraditya Scindia. People had voted for the Congress in the name of Scindia.
"But after the Congress pulled off a victory, party chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul made Kamal Nath the CM instead of Scindia. This was betrayal of people," the CM said. He was accompanied by Scindia, who quit the Congress in March this year with over 20 MLAs, which led to collapse of then Kamal Nath government.
