Digitalisation Must For Organisation’s Holistic Progress: IIM-I Director

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai here on Sunday said that digitalisation and sustainability is necessary for holistic progress of any organisation.

“Just as teachers shape their pupils and leaders shape the destiny of their people, similarly, organisations shape the society they operate in. Therefore, it becomes imperative for organisations and schools like us, to take conscious steps towards digitalisation and sustainability to ensure holistic progress,” he said while addressing the valedictory session of the 13 th edition of Conference on Excellence in Research and Education – CERE 2023 held at IIM Indore from June 9-11.

The conference this year focused on the theme ‘Organisations in Action: Digitalisation and Sustainability in Management Practices.'

More than 200 participants took part in the event. A total of 139 paper presentations, 6 keynote addresses, and 3 workshops were conducted during the three days.

In his online address, Rai defined CERE in a new way – C for the Convergence of diverse perspectives, E for Empowerment through knowledge and skills, R for Reflection for critical examination and growth, and E for Engagement for meaningful connections and collaborations.

Speaking about the conference theme he said, “In the pursuit of sustainable growth, organisations need to generate unique opportunities and strategically address the challenges that lie ahead. This can be achieved by leveraging smart technologies and embracing digitalisation.”

The three-day event witnessed various keynote addresses by academicians and industry experts. IIM Bangalore director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan appreciated the role of digital technology and sustainability within an organisation and highlighted the fact that the link between the two of them may not always be complementary to each other.

“The use of technology often comes with unsustainable practices and thus, the role of innovation through which digital technologies can be made more sustainable for an organisation to become effective, efficient and agile at the same time and vital,” he said.

While Prof Vivek Suneja, head, dean of FMS, University of Delhi talked about artificial intelligence and what impact it might have on the research community, Prof Prashant Mishra, dean - SBM, NMIMS, Mumbai, spoke about the link between sustainable strategies and marketing interface.

Similarly Dr Kamal Gulati, senior scientist, AIIMS talked about the growing importance of management education in medical sciences whereas Dr Lalit Singh, senior scientist, NPCIL-BARC delivered a keynote address sharing his views on industrial applications of artificial intelligence.