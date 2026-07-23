Digital Detox Gains Ground Among Youth As Mindful Screen Habits Improve Mental Well-Being | Caricature

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Young adults are increasingly embracing digital detox practices to reduce screen dependency, improve mental well-being and restore work-life balance, with experts stressing that mindful technology use, rather than complete abstinence, is the key.

A digital detox involves taking an intentional break from electronic devices such as smartphones, computers and social media to reduce stress, curb compulsive screen use and minimise digital distractions.

Psychologist and entrepreneur Tanuj Suthar said digital detox should be viewed as a timeout rather than an escape from technology. "The focus should be on reducing intentional screen use instead of complete detox, as excessive use can affect sleep, relationships and socio-occupational functioning.

Building physical boundaries and replacing screen time with healthier alternatives is the real goal," he said.

Shreshth Rajpurohit, a psychology student, said limiting screen time for a month improved concentration and strengthened real-life relationships.

Data analyst Tarun Eppa said uninstalling Instagram helped him sleep better, stay focused and achieve a healthier work-life balance.

Vatsal Pandya, founder of ForeignForYou, said switching from a smartphone to a keypad phone improved his focus and mental clarity.

Equity analyst Kartik Kothari said replacing screen time with reading, exercise and hobbies left him feeling calmer and more productive.

Experts and participants agreed that digital detox is less about abandoning technology and more about developing healthier, intentional screen habits.