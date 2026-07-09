Digital Arrest Scams Decline In Indore, But 70% Of Cyber Fraud Accused Still At Large | File pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police claim complaints of "digital arrest" cyber fraud, particularly those targeting elderly people, have declined following awareness campaigns across the city. Officials said residents are now more alert, leading to a significant drop in such scams.

However, questions remain over earlier cases, with nearly 70% of the accused yet to be arrested. In many investigations, police have not even identified the main masterminds.

Most arrests so far involve account holders whose bank accounts were used to receive or transfer the defrauded money. Investigators say the key cybercriminals behind the frauds remain at large. The crime branch has found evidence that several fraudsters operated from abroad, with suspects traced to China, Dubai and other countries, but none has been arrested.

Additional DCP (Crime) Rajesh Dandotiya said account holders are arrested because they knowingly provide their bank accounts to cybercriminals in return for commission. He said cyber fraud networks operate through multiple layers, making investigations complex and time-consuming. Fraudsters also frequently use fake locations to evade detection.

According to Dandotiya, more than 100 accused have been arrested in cyber fraud cases over the past year. The crime branch's cyber team is continuing its investigation, and more arrests are expected.