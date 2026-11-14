Differently-Abled Couple Turns Challenges Into Success, Builds Livelihood Through Narmada Riverside Homestay In MP's Khargone | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Overcoming physical challenges, a differently-abled couple from Navdatodi village near Maheshwar has built a new livelihood through rural tourism. Balram Kevat, whose left leg was affected by polio, and his wife Prabha, who was born without her right hand, run the 'Siya Shri Homestay' on the banks of the Narmada.

The homestay offers visitors an experience of village life, the natural surroundings and traditional hospitality.

The couple welcomed the opportunity after Navdatodi and Bothu villages were selected under the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's rural tourism scheme.

A tourism board team visited the village on Sep 24, 2024, and held discussions with residents about developing homestays.

Villagers entrusted Balram with the responsibility of promoting tourism activities. With technical support from the board, four homestays were developed in the village. The work took nearly a year due to limited financial resources.

The homestay operators also received training through IHM Bhopal in cleanliness, food preparation, room management and hospitality. They were also guided on using online platforms to reach visitors.

For Balram and Prabha, the homestay has become more than a business. It represents their determination to build an independent livelihood despite physical challenges.