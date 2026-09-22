Dholawad Dam Only 45% Full, MP’s Ratlam Reserves Water For Drinking | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Dholawad Dam, the main drinking water source for Ratlam city, is only 45% full following deficient monsoon rainfall, raising concerns over the city's water supply in the coming months.

With limited water available in the dam, the administration has decided to reserve the stock for drinking water and not release it for wheat irrigation.

At the weekly inter-departmental review meeting on Monday, collector Ajay Katesariya directed officials to ensure that water from the dam is not used for wheat cultivation.

The agriculture, horticulture and related departments have been asked to advise farmers to grow gram and other crops that require less water.

The district had received around 22 inches of rainfall by mid-September, nearly 40% below normal.

By September 12, rainfall stood at 20.28 inches, with a deficit of 38%. Last year, the district had received around 48 inches during the corresponding period.

With the monsoon nearing withdrawal, there is limited scope for a significant rise in the dam's water level. This has increased the pressure on authorities to conserve the existing stock for drinking water requirements.

The collector has also ordered strict action against water theft and unauthorised irrigation. Pumps or irrigation equipment found near the dam will be seized and cases registered against those responsible.