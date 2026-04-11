Dhar's Bhojshala Is Saraswati Temple Founded By Raja Bhoj: Hindu Petitioner To HC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A petitioner representing the Hindu side on Friday informed the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the Bhojshala complex is historically a Saraswati temple built by King Bhoj of the Parmar dynasty, which also functioned as a prominent centre of learning in ancient times.

He also said the idol of goddess Saraswati, originally installed at the temple, is currently kept at a museum in London and should be brought back to India and reinstalled at Bhojshala. The Bhojshala complex is regarded by Hindus as a temple of Vagdevi (Saraswati), while the Muslim side identifies it as the Kamal Maula mosque. The disputed complex is protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The Court has been hearing four petitions and a writ appeal on the religious character of Bhojshala since Apr 06, taking up arguments of the petitioners first. On the fifth day of hearing, advocate Manish Gupta, appearing for petitioner Kuldeep Tiwari, presented arguments before Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi.

Gupta clarified that his client's plea does not seek ownership rights over the Bhojshala complex but requests the Court to determine its religious character. He claimed remains of Hindu deities' idols, murals, inscriptions and other material found during the ASI's scientific survey establish that the monument is a Saraswati temple.

To support his claim, Gupta cited 'Samarangana Sutradhara', a treatise authored by King Bhoj. "The idol of Vagdevi installed in Bhojshala temple is currently in the British Museum in London. Its structure matches the specifications of Parmar-era idols described in 'Samarangana Sutradhara'," he said.

Read Also MP News: Hindu Petitioner Argues Bhojshala Not Waqf Property Before High Court

Gupta urged the High Court to direct the Centre to bring back the Saraswati idol and ensure its reinstallation at Bhojshala. He also sought that only Hindus be allowed to offer prayers at the complex. Citing 'Prabandha Chintamani' by Merutunga and other historical texts, Gupta said Bhojshala was a centre of learning where knowledge was imparted.

The High Court has fixed April 15 for the next date of hearing.